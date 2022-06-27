Anushka Sharma reacts to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy announcement

Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child soon. Everyone was thrilled for the couple as they revealed their pregnancy today. Anushka Sharma, a close friend of Ranbir's, is among the celebrities who have expressed their happiness about the same.

Taking to Instagram Anushka Sharma wrote, “Welcome to the club mommy and daddy.”





While breaking the good news, Alia uploaded a picture, where the actress is seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen. "Our baby.......Coming soon," she wrote as the image's caption. She added an infinity sign, a red heart emoji, and a star emoticon below the caption.

In a second photo of the carousel post, Alia dropped an image of a mama and papa lion cuddling their cub. In response to Alia's post, her mother, Soni Razdan wrote in the comments section, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion."

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir's friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy among many others took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "So much love fort hem. My baby is going to be a mother! I can't express my feeling...so so so excited! Love you both."



Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram Stories and wrote alongside a photo of the power couple, "My babies are having a baby (heart and evil-eye emoji). I love you both @aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor."



For those who are unaware, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wed on April 14 in a private ceremony at the former's home with only close relatives and friends present.