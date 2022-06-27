Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt react to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy announcement

Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor/File photos

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that she and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. The news comes months after Bhatt, 29, and Kapoor, 39, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony here in April. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share the news as she posted a picture from an ultrasound session at a hospital with Ranbir Kapoor. "Our baby.... Coming soon," the "Gangubai Kathiawadi" star captioned the photo.

As soon as Alia announced her first pregnancy, the news spread like fire on social media and sent the fans of the star couple into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, Alia's parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan have reacted to the couple's pregnancy announcement.

While speaking to ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt said that he is extremely happy for Alia and Ranbir. Referring to Alia as his baby, Mahesh Bhatt told ETimes, "...my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our ‘tribe’ increase. And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut."

Soni Razdan too expressed joy at the surprising news announcement by Alia and Ranbir. Speaking with Hindustan Times, SOni said, "We are overjoyed and overwhelmed. Words really don't do justice to this moment." "I am just so so happy for Ranbir and Alia and for all of us. There is nothing greater or more profound in this world than bringing another life into it," she added.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are all set to share screen space for the first time in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, scheduled to be released on September 9.

At a press conference for his upcoming film Shamshera last week, Kapoor said he couldn't have asked for a better life partner than Bhatt. "It is a very big year for me. It is a great year for me, I got married, it is a beautiful thing that has happened in my life... My life with Alia is the best," he had said. Kapoor had also said that Bhatt has seen the teaser of Shamshera, but has yet to see the trailer as she was miles away from him in London.

Last month, Bhatt flew out to the UK to shoot for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Her upcoming films also include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Darlings, which marks her debut as a producer.