Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Anushka Sharma gets brutally trolled for sending out 'wrong message', not wearing helmet while taking bike ride

Earlier on Monday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and shared glimpses from her dubbing work. She wrote, "Dubbing," along with the hashtag, "If you know you know".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 07:34 AM IST

Anushka Sharma gets brutally trolled for sending out 'wrong message', not wearing helmet while taking bike ride
Anushka Sharma via Instagram

Anushka Sharma is being heavily criticised on social media after a viral video showed her seated behind her bodyguard on a bike with both of them not wearing a helmet. On Monday, Anushka Sharma ditched her car and made her way to the dubbing studio on a bike after a tree fell on the road. A video shared by a paparazzi account showed her riding behind her bodyguard on a bike. 

READ | Bollywood beauties who dated cricketers, never married them

After the video of Anushka Sharma went viral, many social media users criticised and trolled the actor for not asking her bodyguard to wear a helmet and not wearing one herself. 

Here's the video 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@manav.manglani)

One user wrote, "What about helmets dude?," while another commented, "Na madam ne helmet pehena hai na uske bodyguard ne." A third user said, "No helmet wrong message from a celebrity." Many people also tagged the Mumbai Police, urging them to take necessary action.

READ | Most beautiful snakes found in India

Earlier on Monday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and shared glimpses from her dubbing work. She wrote, "Dubbing," along with the hashtag, "If you know you know". 

Anushka Sharma, on the work front, will now be seen in Chakda Xpress, essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
Streaming This Week: Pathaan, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Kanjoos Makhichoos, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.