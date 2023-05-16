Anushka Sharma gets brutally trolled for sending out 'wrong message', not wearing helmet while taking bike ride

Anushka Sharma via Instagram

Anushka Sharma is being heavily criticised on social media after a viral video showed her seated behind her bodyguard on a bike with both of them not wearing a helmet. On Monday, Anushka Sharma ditched her car and made her way to the dubbing studio on a bike after a tree fell on the road. A video shared by a paparazzi account showed her riding behind her bodyguard on a bike.

READ | Bollywood beauties who dated cricketers, never married them

After the video of Anushka Sharma went viral, many social media users criticised and trolled the actor for not asking her bodyguard to wear a helmet and not wearing one herself.

Here's the video

One user wrote, "What about helmets dude?," while another commented, "Na madam ne helmet pehena hai na uske bodyguard ne." A third user said, "No helmet wrong message from a celebrity." Many people also tagged the Mumbai Police, urging them to take necessary action.

READ | Most beautiful snakes found in India

Earlier on Monday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and shared glimpses from her dubbing work. She wrote, "Dubbing," along with the hashtag, "If you know you know".

Anushka Sharma, on the work front, will now be seen in Chakda Xpress, essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.