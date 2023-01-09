Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal rubbish pregnancy reports with hilarious post: 'The only baby in my life...'

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan

Less than a day after some news portals claimed that actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan were expecting their first child together, the couple has denied the reports. News reports had claimed the two were expecting a baby in the second half of this year. Anushka and Aditya shared near-identical posts on Instagram on Sunday night to deny the reports.

On Sunday, Anushka shared a candid picture of Aditya resting his head on her lap. “This is the only baby in my life right now. We are NOT pregnant,” she wrote underneath. Aditya shared the same picture on his Instagram with the caption, “I am the only baby in her life right now.” The picture showed Anushka cradling Aditya’s head as she looked at him and he looked into the camera.

Several news reports had claimed that the two were pregnant. Since their denial, many of those stories have been pulled down. Earlier on Sunday, the couple’s friend Jasmin Bhasin had also denied reports of the pregnancy. Commenting on a paparazzo post about the reported pregnancy, she wrote, “As much as I'd be really happy if this news was true because I love you both and I'm sure you'd make super cute ones but this news is not true. They aren't expecting.” Anushka and Aditya tied the knot in 2021 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.

Aditya began his career as a child artiste in the controversial erotic thriller Ek Chhotisi Love Story before appearing in films like Tum Bin II and Student of the Year 2. He was last seen opposite Nikita Dutta in the 2022 release Rocket Gang. Anushka made her debut with Wedding Pullav and later appeared in supporting roles in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Gulabi Lens, and the web series Fittrat.