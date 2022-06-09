Anupam Kher reveals Mahima Chaudhry had breast cancer, says ‘you are my hero’

File Photo

Anupam Kher has revealed that Mahima Chaudhry was diagnosed with breast cancer, which is a shocking turn of events.

Mahima narrates her inspirational story in a video that the actor uploaded on Instagram. She also mentioned a young boy who gave her courage while she was through chemotherapy.

Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayers.”



Fans wished Mahima the best and hailed Anupam for his support in the comments section.



Also read: Meet Ariana Mukherji, Mahima Chaudhry's stylish 15-year-old daughter

For the unversed, Mahima Chaudhry is an Indian model and actress who has appeared in Hindi films. Before going into films, Chaudhry had a few modelling work and starred in a few television advertisements in the 1990s. She got the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the 1997 film Pardes. She began her career in films such as Daag (1999), Dhadkan (2000), Kurukshetra (2000), and Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002), and gained critical acclaim for her work in Dil Kya Kare (1999) and Lajja (2001).