Mahima Chaudhry's daughter Ariana Mukerji is epitome of beauty and style

Credit: Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry has a beautiful daughter Ariana Mukerji, she often shares photos and videos with her. In their recent viral reel, the mother-daughter duo can be seen following the latest trend.

Mahima Chaudhry, daughter Ariana Mukerji look beautiful in the video. Sharing the video, Mahima wrote, “@ar!anamukerji daughter n mum.” In no time, the video went viral and people started praising Ariana as she looks absolutely stunning. One of the social media users wrote, “Your daughter is so pretty.” The second one mentioned, “Biutyful mom and daughter so cute.”

The third person wrote, “Both r looking smart.” The fourth one mentioned, “daughter is her photocopy pretty pretty.” The fifth one mentioned, “Mahima Your daughter is prettiest of all other daughters of the actresses.” The sixth one mentioned, “You have a beautiful daughter.”

Earlier, she had posted a video in which she can be seen sitting in the car with her daughter. One of the social media users wrote, “She is exactly like her mother. But more mature than her age.” The second one mentioned, “Beautiful mother and daughter.” The third person mentioned, “Glorious little champ.”

Mahima Chaudhry had earlier made headlines with her story about her broken marriage, her career-threatening accident, raising her daughter Ariana Mukherji as a single mother, and more.

Speaking about her accident in Bangalore, she said that while she didn't break any bones, her face was injured, "The glass came like bullets into my face. When I had my accident, they came to the set when nobody was allowed, and they took a shot... And they wrote 'Mahima's had an accident, and she has scars on her face, we can finally call her scarface'. It still hurts me. How nasty can you be? Ajay and Kajol, who were my producers, saw to it that nobody in the industry got to know about it. At that time, it would have devastated my career."

Mahima made her acting debut with Subhash Ghai’s 'Pardes' in 1997 and was last seen in film 'Dark Chocolate' in 2016. She also starred in films like 'Daag: The Fire', 'Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin', 'Om Jai Jagadish', 'Deewane', 'Kurukshetra', and 'Dil Hai Tumhaara'.