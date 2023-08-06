Headlines

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Anupam Kher, on the occasion of Friendship Day, dropped photo with Anil Kapoor and late actor Satish Kaushik.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a photo with late Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher. The actor penned a note and mentioned that he is missing the late actor a little more today.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Happy Friendship Day! Missing Satish a little extra today!” Social media users reacted to the photo, one of them wrote, “U r great sir since 2014-15 (ikkish topo ki salami permotion set )” The second one said, “The two young men who reversed the aging process n getting young each passing day. Great inspiration.” The third one said, “You Are the best Friend forever.”

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 this year. Anupam Kher was among those who shared the unfortunate news on social media. He wrote on the micro-blogging site, "I know 'death is the ultimate truth of this world' But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

 Satish Kaushik became a popular name in the industry back in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in movies such as Mr. India, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Judaai. He proved his mettle as an actor with some powerful performances in supporting roles. Acting apart, he also did some memorable work as a writer and director. He is credited with helming films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher also has Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in the pipeline which is directed by the actress herself. The movie also stars Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in key roles and is scheduled to release on November 24 in theatres. Other than this, he also has Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino in the pipeline.

Read Watch: Anupam Kher learns swimming on his 68th birthday, encourages fans to find their own ‘new horizons’

 

