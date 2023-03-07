Search icon
Watch: Anupam Kher learns swimming on his 68th birthday, encourages fans to find their own ‘new horizons’

Anupam Kher shares an inspiring video on his 68th birthday encouraging fans to keep challenging themselves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher is an inspiring actor who has always tried to deliver the best to his audience. From his debut film Saaransh to The Kashmir Files, the actor has delivered some of the most memorable and loved performances. The Kashmir Files star has turned 68 today and to celebrate his birthday, he shared an inspiring video on social media encouraging fans to create their own horizons.

Anupam Kher celebrated his birthday in a unique way as he posted a video wherein he talks about challenging himself every year to do something new. He also penned down a note that read, “Happy Birthday to me. I want to do something new every year. I’ll try to find new horizons because I know anything can happen. I didn’t know how to swim at all and still don’t but I have started trying. You might as well get motivated to start something new. Thank you for all your love and blessings all these years. amt! Wish me now!! u et!#HappyBirthday ToMe #NewHorizons #Swimming”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

In the video posted on Anupam Kher’s Instagram, the actor can be seen taking swimming lessons. The video starts with the actor saying, “Today is my 68th Birthday, 8 years back I decided to challenge myself every year to do something where people would stop asking me this stupid question ‘Oh at the age you do this’ this is a cliché question. Last Year I posted a photo of my bare body, which needed guts, so I took up swimming 10 days back”

The actor continued to say, “In 10 days, I think my fear of water has gone, I have not become a swimmer but I can float or I can be in the water without having these panic attacks. We have to find our own horizons, our own courage which will make you say that ‘okay I can do that, let me try that’ I am going to learn swimming, I am going to learn cycling, I am going to run because I want to challenge myself. The idea is to encourage not only 60-plus people but also younger people, though I am scared sometimes in water.”

Concluding the video, the actor shows his progress while he swims in the water and says, there is a famous line, ‘If you try, you risk failure but if you don’t, you ensure it’ so to all the people out there who wants to do something, it’s not about swimming, it's about anything you want to do, do it and now you can all wish me Happy birthday.”

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be seen next in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. He will be playing the role of political leader JP Narayan. The film has completed its shoot and is set to hit the theatres.

