Annu Kapoor thanks Mumbai police for immediate action after losing Rs 4.3 lakh in cyber fraud

File photo

For taking "immediate and effective action against fraud" in his bank account, Annu Kapoor has praised the Mumbai Police. An online fraudster recently stole Rs 4.36 lakh from Annu, but thanks to police assistance, he will now receive Rs 3.08 lakh back.

Annu took to Instagram and wrote, "I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to Mumbai Police of Oshiwara, cyber crime wing for their immediate and effective action taken against fraud in my bank account."

A recent caller to Annu claimed to want to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) information with a private sector bank. He shared his bank information and One Time Password (OTP) while pretending to be an employee of the bank where Anuu holds an account, according to the police. The bank called Annu again later on Thursday to let him know that his account had been compromised and the money had been fraudulently moved. Later, Annu's account was deactivated by the bank.

According to Hindustan Times, Senior inspector Manohar Dhanawde of Oshiwara police station said, “Police immediately swung into action and after contacting the manager of the bank, managed to get details of the two beneficiary bank accounts in which the fraud had transferred the money from Kapoor’s bank account. Police officers contacted nodal officers of the two banks and managed to ‘debit freeze’ a sum of Rs 3.08 lakh lying in the two bank accounts. The process to refund this money to Kapoor has been initiated.”

"A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions. Efforts are on to nab the online fraudster," the police official told news agency PTI.

In France's Dijon Ville, close to Paris, Annu's bag was stolen earlier in June of this year. In a video he shared on Instagram, he said that when boarding a train, a couple people offered to help him with his luggage but instead took one of his bags. He revealed to his followers that he had stored his cash, iPad, diary, and credit card in the bag along with other items.