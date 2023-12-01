Animal Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol-starrer will be 'biggest blockbuster', say netizens

Movie goers have praised Ranbir Kapoor for his acting skills in Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol.

Much-awaited and most-anticipated film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol finally hit the theatres on Friday, December 1. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is being praised by everyone.

Netizens, after watching the film, took to Twitter and called it a blockbuster. One of them wrote, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga has an excellent music taste. His music choices in #Animal are too good.” The second one said, “#Animal is a Ranbir Kapoor show.. Set in a universe were Vanga things happen.. There's violence, guns, blood & lots more.. If you are okay with it then this movie is for you. But it stays true to it's theme of the father-son bond.. #AnimalTheFilm #RanbirKapoor #RanbirKapoor.”

Done With #Animal The Film .

What a Show What a Film What a Performance Pure Mass In each and every Angle



Wild #RanbirKapoor Dangerous Bobby Makes This Film More Amazing



BLOCKBUSTER WRITTEN ALL OVER

FILM OF THE YEAR



College Scene

Interval

Climax pic.twitter.com/PkDewM5EfP — Atul Singh Shanu (@Mafiya_Singh11) December 1, 2023

#AnimalTheFilm

First things first, Not everyone's cup of tea! That doesn't make Animal of what it is! Good 1st half and a decent 2nd half!



The thing about Animal is its Unorthodoxness, Bold and Intensity. Can't even describe that, You just have to feel it! Watch it to feel it! — Kalyan krishna (@Kalyan_0007) December 1, 2023

Overall thoughts on #AnimalTheFilm.

Ranbir Kapoor is in top form in this testosterone flick. Anil kapoor is solid. Rashmika is uneven because her character is not written well. Bobby Deol makes a good impression in his brief role . Film should have been trimmed . #AnimalReview — Ayush Bhatt (@TruthSeeker4Ind) December 1, 2023

It is animal clash with Sam Bahadur who announced last year animal announce august 11th and forcefully occupy Sam Bahadur it is not t Series to use fake pr to manipulate facts and dates reviews like adipurush #AnimalTheFilm #SamBahadur — Satya (@Satya___16) December 1, 2023

The #Animal film is a typical Vanga Style. Talking about the character performance #RanbirKapoor performed well no doubt abt his acting skill and #AnilKapoor as a father role is good and #RashmikaMandanna as usual no acting. Don't know why other director cast her in their films. — Deepak Sonkar दीपक (@iamdeepusonkar) December 1, 2023

The third one said, “RANBIR HAS NOT JUST OUTDONE HIMSELF BUT HAS UNLOCKED GOAT STATUS #Animal #RanbirKapoor.” The fourth one said, “The #Animal film is a typical Vanga Style. Talking about the character performance #RanbirKapoor performed well no doubt abt his acting skill and #AnilKapoor as a father role is good and #RashmikaMandanna as usual no acting. Don't know why other director cast her in their films.”

Animal is releasing in cinemas on December 1, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Recently, Vicky Kaushal opened up his film clashing with Animal. In a recent interview, Vicky described this upcoming clash with a cricket analogy. "When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won’t say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other, they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema", he said at the Express Adda. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra. Animal will also be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.