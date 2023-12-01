Headlines

'Here we go again': Chahal's social media post echoes excitement for ODI return

LPG Price Hike: Commercial cylinder rates up by Rs 21 from today; check new rates in your city

Animal Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol-starrer will be 'biggest blockbuster', say netizens

Sam Bahadur Twitter review: Netizens hail Vicky Kaushal’s ‘terrific’ performance, call film masterpiece

Jigarthanda Double X OTT: When and where to watch Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah's action-comedy film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Here we go again': Chahal's social media post echoes excitement for ODI return

Meet IAS officer, whose father was killed, mother died of cancer, cleared UPSC, won justice for her father after 31 yrs

LPG Price Hike: Commercial cylinder rates up by Rs 21 from today; check new rates in your city

Ratan Tata checks out Shantanu Naidu's SUV

9 healthier strawberry uses other than salads

Superfoods to soothe acid reflux, heartburn

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Sam Bahadur Twitter review: Netizens hail Vicky Kaushal’s ‘terrific’ performance, call film masterpiece

Thank You For Coming OTT release: When, where to watch Bhumi Pednekar’s sex comedy film

Karan Johar slams Mannara Chopra for 'having double standards', calls her hypocrite: 'Jiska siirf ek hi kaam hai...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Animal Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol-starrer will be 'biggest blockbuster', say netizens

Movie goers have praised Ranbir Kapoor for his acting skills in Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Much-awaited and most-anticipated film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol finally hit the theatres on Friday, December 1. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is being praised by everyone.

Netizens, after watching the film, took to Twitter and called it a blockbuster. One of them wrote, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga has an excellent music taste. His music choices in #Animal are too good.” The second one said, “#Animal is a Ranbir Kapoor show.. Set in a universe were Vanga things happen.. There's violence, guns, blood & lots more.. If you are okay with it then this movie is for you. But it stays true to it's theme of the father-son bond.. #AnimalTheFilm #RanbirKapoor  #RanbirKapoor.”

The third one said, “RANBIR HAS NOT JUST OUTDONE HIMSELF BUT HAS UNLOCKED GOAT STATUS #Animal #RanbirKapoor.” The fourth one said, “The #Animal film is a typical Vanga Style. Talking about the character performance #RanbirKapoor performed well no doubt abt his acting skill and #AnilKapoor as a father role is good and #RashmikaMandanna as usual no acting. Don't know why other director cast her in their films.”

Animal is releasing in cinemas on December 1, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Recently, Vicky Kaushal opened up his film clashing with Animal. In a recent interview, Vicky described this upcoming clash with a cricket analogy. "When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won’t say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other, they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema", he said at the Express Adda. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra. Animal will also be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Animal Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol-starrer will be 'biggest blockbuster', say netizens

Emraan Hashmi opens up on chances of his Tiger 3 character Aatish getting a spinoff in YRF Spy Universe | Exclusive

India's highest-grossing film franchise has made Rs 2875 crore, much more than Baahubali, KGF, Housefull or Cop Universe

'We will tell Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi how politics...': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Telangana polls

15 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat via email; over 5000 students, staff evacuated

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE