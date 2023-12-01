Animal, Sam Bahadur release live updates: Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's films hit big screens

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited films Animal and Sam Bahadur have finally released on December 1.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited films Animal and Sam Bahadur have finally released on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal starring Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna has generated humongous buzz among moviegoers.

While directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur has Vicky Kaushal essaying India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biographical war drama.

Who will win at the box office, Sam Bahadur or Animal?

Fans want to know who will win at the box office, it will be interesting to see who wins the race.

Debates on few scenes in Animal

Meanwhile, Netizens say, "There are gonna be debates regarding quite a few scenes. Sandeep explored the wild side of different human beings #Animal #AnimalMovie."