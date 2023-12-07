Animal controversy reaches Parliament: MP says 'daughter came out of theatre crying' after watching Ranbir Kapoor film

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan says her daughter came out of the theatre crying after watching Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is being praised as well criticized. The film is drawing flak for its toxic and misogynistic content and now the controversy has also reached the Parliament. Recently, Chhattisgarh's INC MP Ranjeet Ranjan lashed out at the film for its content and said that her daughter came out of the theatres crying after watching the film.

As per AajTak, Ranjeet Ranjan said, "Cinema is a mirror of society. We have grown up watching it, watching cinema and youth is quite influenced nowadays some such films are coming, if you start from Kabir to Pushpa and now a picture is going on 'Animal'. I won't be able to tell you that my daughter had so many girls with her who were in college. Studying in the second year. She cried in half the picture and got up from the hall and left."

She further added, "After all, so much violence, so much violence and molestation of women. I don't like showing such things in pictures. Look at 'Kabir Singh', how he treats his wife, people, and society and pictures are also showing him justifying. This is a very thought-provoking topic. These pictures, this violence, in presenting these negative roles, have an impact on our 11th and 12th standard children nowadays. They have started considering it as a role model. Because we are seeing it in pictures, we are seeing this kind of violence in the society too."

Not only this, she also slammed the film for using the song Arjan Vailly and said, "The third is the history of Punjab. Hari Singh of Nalwa. There is a song in it that Phad Ke Gandasi Mari... This has added history to a gang war, a war of hatred between two families. In the film, the way he kills the hero by carrying big weapons in the college, it looks bad. No law is even punishing him, all this is shown in the picture, which is wrong."

She further added, "As far as Arjan Valley is concerned, Hari Singh Nalwa, the commander-in-chief of the Sikh Force, who fought against the Mughals, against the British, to stop their growing power, his son was Arjan Singh Nalwa. He saved many Muslims from Pakistan's Guzara, when the whole of India was together, in 1947. This high-quality history has been shown wrongly in this picture. This also hurts the religious faith."

Earlier Swanand Kirkire, a Bollywood lyricist and poet had blasted the makers of Animal on X. He said,"After watching the movie 'Animal' today, I genuinely felt compassion for the women of today's generation. Another new kind of man has been created for you, who is even more frightening, doesn't respect you at all, and considers his effort to subjugate, oppress, and take pride in it as his endeavor."

Meanwhile, Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri among others in key roles has received a thunderous response which is reflected in the film's collection too. The revenge drama has collected over Rs 500 crore in just 6 days and is still running strong at the box office.