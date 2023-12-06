Headlines

Animal box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer nears Rs 300 crore, becomes his second-highest grossing film

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is all set to enter Rs 300 crore club just in 5 days.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 06:37 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol’s Animal continues to roar at the box office. As per early estimates, the film, on day 5, collected Rs 38.25 and has become the second-highest-grosser for Ranbir Kapoor.

As per Sacnilk.com report, the film may collect Rs 38.35 crore in all languages in India. As for now, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 245.49 crore in India and Rs 425 crore worldwide. The film is being well appreciated by the audience and not only Ranbir Kapoor's, but the audience is also appreciating the performance of Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in the movie. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama described as "a feather-son bond carved in blood." Though the film received a thunderous response from the audience, a section of society also slammed the film for its violent and sexist content. 

Bobby Deol played the role of a mute villain in the film, Abrar Haque. Talking about his less screentime in the film, the actor said, "It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to god that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep. I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realized that there would be so much love, appreciation, and affection. It’s like wow! It’s amazing,"

Read Ram Gopal Varma reviews Animal, says he wants to lick Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's shoes: 'I loved how...'

 

