Animal box office collection day 14: Ranbir Kapoor's film inches closer to Rs 500 crore, collects Rs 8 crore in India

Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal has been making headlines ever since the trailer of the movie was released. The film has been performing exceptionally well at the box office and is all set to enter Rs 500 crore club in India.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 8.75 crore on day 14. The total collection of Animal is now Rs 476.84 crore in India. It seems within one or two days the film will enter Rs 500 crore club in India.

Ranbir Kapoor even surpassed Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 at the box office. The SS Rajamouli directorial took 20 days to cross the Rs 450 crore mark. Although Ranbir Kapoor's Animal broke records of Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Baahubali 2, it failed to beat Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan's second blockbuster of this year collected Rs 450 crores in 11 days.

Bobby Deol on his viral dance step in Jamal Kudu

In the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Bobby played the barbaric mute antagonist Abrar. The introduction scene of Bobby Deol's character starts with Abrar dancing to the song Jamal Kudu, balancing a glass on his head. The dance step became a rage on social media with several reels of people recreating Bobby Deol's dance step at parties and discos. The viral dance step of Bobby Deol wasn't choreographed it was Bobby Deol's input.

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Bobby revealed that the choreographer asked him to improvise. "When we started shooting, the choreographer said, ‘You do it.’ I replied, ‘What will I do?’ I started dancing and he told me, 'No, No. Don’t do it like Bobby Deol.’ Then Saurabh (Sachdeva), who plays my brother, I told him, ‘Can you do and show? How would you do it?’ He did a few steps, but I want my step. Then I suddenly remembered the time when I was a kid and we used to go to Punjab. I remember how people used to get drunk and keep glasses on their heads. I never understood why we did it. It