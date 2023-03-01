Anil Kapoor reveals he was nervous dancing with Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar as Judaai completes 26 years

Anil Kapoor/File Photo

Judaai, one of the most loved romantic-comedy films starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Urmila Matondkar has completed 26 years and on this occasion, Anil took to his Instagram and revealed that it was not an easy decision for him to agree to do the film.

On Tuesday, Anil Kapoor posted a picture on his Instagram Story with his co-stars from the film Judaai and penned down a heartfelt note, “The decision to do Judaai was not an easy one for me at the time, but I'm so glad that I chose to do it! I was paired with two beautiful leading ladies - Sri and Urmila, and I still remember how nervous I was, dancing with Sri ji and Urmila as they both are such incredible dancers! 26 years later today, when I think about the film and all the memories I made I always have a smile on my face!”

In one of the pictures, the actor was seen posing with the late actor Sridevi and Urmila Mantodkar in an all-black outfit, while in the other picture, Boney Kapoor was also posing with the cast of Judaai.

For the unversed, Judaai was released in 1997. The film revolves around the story of a woman who sells her husband to another woman who falls in love with him. Anil Kapoor played the role of a middle-class engineer and Sridevi played the role of his wife Kajal who sells him for money to Urmila Mantodkar, Janhvi. The film was directed by Raj Kanwar and was a box-office hit.



Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor recently made his OTT series debut with The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar in which he played the dreaded arms dealer Shailendra 'Shelly' Rungta. The spy thriller series starred Aditya Roy Kapur in the titular role, along with Tillotama Shome and Sobhita Dhulipala playing pivotal characters.

