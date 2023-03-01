Diamond-studded roses, 24-carat gold cupcakes: Urvashi Rautela spends Rs 93 lakh on her lavish birthday bash

Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

The Bollywood diva who started her journey from beauty pageants and is now entertaining the audience with her dance and acting skills, Urvashi Rautela, turned 29 on 25th February. The actress, who has been in the headlines due to her association with the Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, celebrated her birthday in a unique and lavish style in Paris as she shared a reel where she was seen with red balloons in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Urvashi Rautela also posted a set of pictures on her Instagram account revealing the details of her extravagant birthday celebration wherein she reportedly spent 93 Lakhs. In the pictures, she could be seen wearing a blue short dress with a halter neck and styled it with silver jewellery and silver heels. The background could be seen decorated with pink and red helium balloons, and ribbons. It seems like the actress planned a pink theme for her birthday as everything except her dress could be seen glowing in the pink color.

In another picture, she could be seen posing with a box with her name written on it, containing diamond studded roses. The actress captioned the post as “Birthday mood #DiamondRoses”. Well, that’s not the end, even her birthday cakes had a unique twist as there were 24-carat gold cupcakes and diamond cakes that she posed with. While most Bollywood stars throw a party for their birthday, Urvashi Rautela celebrated her special day in Paris in a unique style.

While some of her fans admired her beauty and her style of celebration, some also criticized her and said, "Diamond, Gold, So much showoff, these girls are gold digger in real life and that’s why no celebrity has wished her because everyone knows how she is" another read, "If you have so much money, then celebrate your birthday with poor innocent children, give them treat and gifts, there is no use in spending so much money like this".

Apart from her obsession with Pant, Urvashi has also been linked up with Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah and thus, even on her birthday, netizens trolled her with comments such as, "No matter how many photos you post, Naseem will not wish you" and "Wish RP comes to surprise you on birthday".

Read: Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Shehnaaz Gill, says 'women who suck up to serial sexual perverts like Sajid Khan...'