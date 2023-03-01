Search icon
Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Shehnaaz Gill, says 'women who suck up to serial sexual perverts like Sajid Khan...'

Sona Mohapatra has been putting out several tweets against Shehnaaz Gill for supporting the filmmaker Sajid Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

Famous singer Sona Mohapatra has been attacking actress Shehnaaz Gill on Twitter for the latter's support of Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple female colleagues during the Me Too movement in 2018.

Sona's series of allegations against Shehnaaz started around a week ago when a video went viral in which Gill was seen pausing her singing on hearing azaan call nearby at an awards function. As Shehnaaz's fans started lauding her, Sona tweeted, "all the Twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo". 

The actress, who herself participated in Bigg Boss 13, had supported Sajid Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 16. Sona then too slammed the makers for roping in the filmmaker in the reality show and targeted Salman Khan for 'whitewashing' Sajid's image.

When Shehnaaz's fans started trolling the singer, the latter questioned the former's talent. On Tuesday, February 28, Mohapatra put out another post on her Twitter which read, "Spend some money, time & effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach  & practice whatever other craft, you want to project as your talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk, sucking up to successful men, buying PR, SM’, not success."

Though she didn't take any names, Shehnaaz's fans once again bombarded her and started ridiculing the singer. When a user posted a video criticising Sona for bringing another woman down, Mohapatra reshared the video and wrote, "In my book of feminism, not ‘all women angels’ & nor are ‘all men’ monsters & women who puncture/set back the fight for equality by being opportunistic & suck up to serial sexual perverts like Sajjid Khan need to be held accountable & called out. Stop with this victimhood-paid PR."

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill is among the leading actors in Sajid Khan's next film titled 100%, which is slated to release on Diwali 2023. John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Riteish Deshmukh also feature in the comedy which will mark Sajid's return to direction after nine years since Humshakals in 2014.

