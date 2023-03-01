Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform RRR song at Oscars 2023

Naatu Naatu/File photo

In a proud moment for Indian cinema, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR will be performed live at the Oscars 2023 stage by its singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The song, which has become a global phenomenon thanks to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's perfect dancing, is composed by MM Keeravani, written by Chandrabose, and choreographed by Prem Rakshith.

The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the Best Original Song category alongside This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony.

Before entering the Oscars, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes for Best Original Song and the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song in January. Just a few days ago, the upbeat dance track was also awarded the Best Original Song in the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. “Naatu Naatu." LIVE at the 95th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/8FC7gJQbJs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 28, 2023

Naatu Naatu was shot as a part of the final leg of the shooting. Filming for it took place at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. What makes the song appeal to the masses is its universal appeal through a joyous vibe and a hook of a dance step that’s a rage.

The song was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu, and in Malayalam as Karinthol. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra. The hook step, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and the duo often recreated the viral portion of the dance in the film’s promotions.

The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on March 13 morning in India.



READ | Composer MM Keeravani, choreographer Prem Rakshith: Meet the team behind RRR song Naatu Naatu