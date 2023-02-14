Andaz Apna Apna and Lagaan actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away at 73

Javed Khan Amrohi

Veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi, best known for his supporting roles in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Lagaan, and Chak De India, has passed away at the age of 73. While the cause of his death is yet to be disclosed, the news was confirmed by the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA), of which Amrohi had been a member.

Born in Mumbai, Javed Khan Amrohi began his acting career in the 1970s, first in theatre and then in films. He acted in over 150 films in a career that spanned almost half a century, apart from appearing in a number of theatrical productions over the years. He made his film debut with the 1973 release Jalte Badan and continued to play supporting roles through 70s and 80s, appearing in films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Woh 7 Din, Tridev, and Aashiqui.

His most memorable role came in the 1994 comedy Andaz Apna Apna, where his Anand Akela was the perfect foil and support to Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s Amar-Prem. He played Ram Singh, the commentator of the famous cricket match in the 2001 hit Lagaan, and Sukhlal in Chak De India. His last appearance in films was in a small role in the 2020 release Sadak 2. Over the years, he appeared in a number of TV shows as well, most notably in Nukkad, Mirza Ghalib, Shaktimaan, and Powder.

In its tribute to Amrohi, IPTA shared a few pictures of his stage performances from over the years. The caption read, “Javed Khan Amrohi ji was an integral part of IPTA Mumbai. Javed Ji has been a member of IPTA since 1972, serving as an actor, director, and general secretary for many years. Even after passing out from FTII, his commitment to theatre was constant. We mourn the passing of a wholesome artist. RIP Javed Khan Amrohi ji.”