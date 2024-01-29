Amy Jackson gets engaged to beau, Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, fans say ‘Chuk Bass found his Blair'

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick proposes to beau Amy Jackson in Switzerland.

Amy Jackson, who is best known for her roles in the movies like Singh is Bliing, 2.0 and more shared an exciting news for her fans as she announced her engagement to beau, Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick in a dreamy location.

On Monday, Amy Jackson took to her Instagram and shared romantic photos from her dream proposal. Ed Westwick proposed to Amy in Switzerland on a bridge. In the pictures, Amy was seen in a white suit while Ed wore a grey jacket, olive green pants and shoes. The first picture showed Ed on his knees as Amy clasped her mouth.

In other picture, Amy could be seen wrapping her arms around Ed Westwick as they posed for the photo with a small group of tourists stood nearby. The couple also posted a candid picture of themselves. Sharing the pictures, they captioned the post, “Hell yes (ring emoji).”

Reacting to the post, Kiara Advani and Shruti Haasan dropped red heart emojis. Sophie Choudry wrote, “Yessss!! Best news.” Athiya Shetty commented,“Congratulations.” Netizens were also left surprised and excited at the same time after seeing the post. One of the comments read, “Chuck Bass found his Blair.” Another wrote, “Chuck Bass proposing to love of his life.” Another user commented, “this will be wedding of the year.”

Amy Jackson work front

Amy Jackson will be next seen in the movie Crackk. The action thriller also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the action thriller is is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

The actress recently wrapped her shoot for the film and wrote, “2023. It's been a good one. Thank you for all the epic reviews and feedback for the first drop of #CRAKK - in cinemas worldwide 23rd February 2024."