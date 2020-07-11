Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19; admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday as was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

After Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan's test reports also came tests positive for coronavirus.

The legendary actor took to his Twitter page and confirmed the news and also revealed that he has been admitted to the hospital. Big B went on to tweet that family members results are awaited and he urged people who came in contact with him from the past 10 days also to get tested.

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet read as "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive... shifted to Hospital... hospital informing authorities... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited..."

Big B's further tweeted, "All that has been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Check out the tweet below:

A while back there were reports making the rounds that he has been rushed to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and soon after that, the Piku actor confirmed it on his Twitter page.

Netizens have been praying for his speedy recovery and have been sending him 'get well soon' wishes too.

Being at home, Big B has kept himself active and even kickstarted his work on his upcoming season of the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

It was just last month when he virtually promoted his film Gulabo Sitabo, which streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

During the three month lockdown period, Amitabh Bachchan treated fans with several updates via his social media pages and blogs. He shared vintage photos and also wrote about the lockdown activities he had been indulging too.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan also had shared about the whole family taking utmost care during this time.