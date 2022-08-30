Amid #BoycottBrahmastra trend, Ranbir Kapoor's old video saying 'I'm a big beef guy' goes viral

Brahmastra poster

The Kapoor Khandan is known for being big foodies. And Ranbir Kapoor, part of the first family of Bollywood, is no different.

Now, ahead of the release of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, an old video of the latter is going viral on social media in which the Wake Up Sid star can be seen talking about how much he loves food and particularly eating beef. The video has been circulated on social media and netizens have been calling out the actor for playing the character of Shiva in Brahmastra while eating such food. A section of social media users have even called for the boycott of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Brahmastra, citing that the actor has been using visiting temples etc just as a PR tactic to promote his movie. However, another section of social media users quickly came to Ranbir's rescue to clarify that the actor is not talking about cow's meat.

The decade old video has become the talking point on internet. It was during the promotions of his film Rockstar wherein Ranbir appeared as a guest on one of the food talk-shows and expressed that he likes to eat beef.

'Ranbir Kapoor beef khata hai. Yhi Brahmastra ka hero hai. #BoycottBrahmastra', a Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, 'We will not fund beef eating actors anymore. #Brahmastra #BoycottBrahmastra.' Another Twitter user shared clip from Ranbir's film Rockstar wherein he is seen reciting some mantras but in a funny way so as to mock a character in the movie. "Please see #RanbirKapoor mocking Hindu Mantra in his movie Rockstar! The big beef guy has always disrespected hinduism now doing drama of visiting temples for PR @GemsOfBollywood #BoycottBramhastra #RanbirKapoor #aliabhatt #Brahmastra #BoycottBollywood #SupportGemsofBollywood," wrote the user while sharing the video. "A beef eater like #RanbirKapoor, after self-declaring that he enjoys eating 'beef' like Peshawar,should not be allowed in places of worship that R sacred 2 us Hindus. Nor does RK have any right 2 make a film on our God. How dare he go to the temple wearing #BoycottBrahmastra," tweeted yet another user.

Check out some reactions below:

A beef eater like #RanbirKapoor, after self-declaring that he enjoys eating 'beef' like Peshawar,should not be allowed in places of worship that R sacred 2 us Hindus. Nor does RK have any right 2 make a film on our God. How dare he go to the temple wearing #BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/FF73iYS2oN — Unique SSR'S Team(INACTIVE) (@PureLove4SSR) August 29, 2022

Please see #RanbirKapoor mocking Hindu Mantra in his movie Rockstar! The big beef guy has always disrespected hinduism now doing drama of visiting temples for PR @GemsOfBollywood #BoycottBramhastra #RanbirKapoor #BoycottBollywood #SupportGemsofBollywood pic.twitter.com/dxgy68CdRL August 30, 2022

#RanbirKapoor clearly said that he likes beef and is a big beef guy in an interview. How can a beef eating person be a hindu? And why is this non Hindu allowed to work in a movie depicting hindu god Shiva? Boycott this guy. #BoycottBhramastra #BoycottBollwood #BoycottBramhastra pic.twitter.com/Y4bcTmKDxQ — The Sanatani Chad (@sanatani_chad) August 29, 2022

We worship the cow. we hindu don't even allow leather goods in our temples. & #RanbirKapoor eats beef, does puja on the eve of release to promote his movies, so with our hard earned money he will enjoy beef .

So ban the bollywood narcissistic gang..#boycottbrahmastramovie pic.twitter.com/KH6NKICjUr — Arnab Goswami (@GoswamiArnab3) August 29, 2022

If #ranbirkapoor can proudly say i am a 'BIF BEEF GUY',then we will proudly say #BoycottBramhastra .@aliaa08 @DharmaMovies @SrBachchan . Ranbir can go to Peshawar to launch his film! pic.twitter.com/wcJYOFsIEu — ANKIT TYAGI (@attyagi07) August 30, 2022



Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra is the latest film to have become the target of the boycott trend. Earlier, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandha, among others have been target of this trend for various reasons.

Talking about Brahmastra, the official synopsis of the trailer reads as, "BRAHMĀSTRA: PART ONE, is the story of SHIVA – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of an epic love, with a girl named Isha. But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra... and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire."

Brahmastra, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli, who has helmed blockbusters such as the Baahubali franchise and RRR, will present the film in all the South Indian languages.