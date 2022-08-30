Delhi Crime 2 star Rasika Dugal opens up about portrayal of police in the web series

Rasika Dugal/File photo

Actor Rasika Dugal is riding high on the success of the second season of Delhi Crime. In the series, she reprises her role as Neeti Singh. In the latest season, she is no longer a trainee officer. She has been promoted and is an integral part of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi's (played by Shefali Shah) team.

This time around, in season 2, the Delhi Police are seen investigating a multiple murder case involving senior citizens, led by their very own 'Madam Sir'. While all the evidence points squarely towards the return of the gruesome Kacha-Baniyan gang escalating public fear, Madam Sir and her team are seen delving deeper to solve the case and uncover the truth.

Delhi Crime Season 2 started streaming on Netflix from August 26.

Meanwhile, throwing light on how her thought process changed after being part of the show, Rasika Dugal said, as per an ANI report, "As a civilian, my preconceived notions about the Police Force changed after I started working on Delhi Crime. Realising the kind of job that they do while battling so many limitations everyday - I can now empathise with them. It's a herculean responsibility that they shoulder everyday."

She further elaborated on how she prepared for her character 'Neeti Singh'. "In season 1, I had requested the team that I shadow an officer to gain more insight and details about being a police officer. I shadowed a trainee police officer then and I got in touch with her again for the second season. While she wasn't posted in Delhi, she was promoted and Neeti's character too has been promoted to the same rank in Season 2 ! I requested that I shadow her again to prepare for this season. It was such an insightful experience being a fly on the wall for a few days and watching her at work. I felt like I had learnings of a lifetime in those four days. For me - Neeti Singh will always be special. She has tremendous strength and conviction and yet a gentle demeanour. I like that about her," she added.

Produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan and Film Karavan, Delhi Crime Season 2 is inspired by true events and is helmed by showrunner and director Tanuj Chopra. The series stars Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt in powerful roles. The series Delhi Crime 2 is based on a chapter 'Moon Gazer' from the book 'Khaki Files' written by Neeraj Kumar.