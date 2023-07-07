‘You have to cover your...’: Ameesha Patel talks about OTT content, says it is full of ‘homosexuality’

Ameesha Patel talks about OTT content

Ameesha Patel is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Gadar 2. In a recent interview, the actress talked about the audience being hungry for ‘clean entertainment’ and said that OTT is ‘full of homosexuality”

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel talked about the content streaming on the OTT platform and said, “People are waiting for good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes where you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you really want your kids to watch.”

She further added what the audience is missing in today’s cinema and said, “Indians couldn’t travel that much, we didn’t have that much fashion. Everything that you wanted was through cinema… We didn’t even have an organized music industry. You depended on film music; costumes, fashion, everything came from cinema, and I think people are missing that essence. Gadar, they feel, is an answer to that.”

Talking about her upcoming movie, Ameesha further added that filmmakers have tried to retain the essence of the first movie in Gadar 2 and said, “It’s got the family values, it’s got the heart-wrenching moments, the great action, the dialogues, the music; everything you expect from Gadar is there.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol, and Utkarsh Sharma. The movie is a direct sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11.

