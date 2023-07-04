Ameesha Patel opens on how her relationship with Vikram Bhatt adversely affected her career:

Ameesha Patel and Vikram Bhatt

Ameesha Patel recently shared how being open about her relationship with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt affected her career. The actress also added how that experience resulted in her keeping away from men for more than a decade.

When asked about her relationship with Vikram Bhatt, Ameesha told Bollywood Hungama, “In this industry, honesty is not welcome and I am someone who is very honest. I am someone, who wears my heart on my sleeves. I think that has been the biggest drawback for me in my life. And definitely, the only two relationships that I ever had in public, the only two I ever had, they did take a beating on my career.” She added, “ For 12-13 years, I was like, 'No men. Only peace. I want nothing else in my life".

In the interview, when Ameesha was asked how tbeing open about the relationship affected her career, she replied, “The single status of a girl is more attractive for the people you work around and the audiences, or if you’re only dating someone from the film industry, like a superstar or hero, it benefits your career. Otherwise they don't accept it. For me, that was not the case, but you learn from it. So that was okay."

Ameesha Patel made her debut with Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2000. The film turned out to be a commercial success. Ameesha met Vikram Bhatt on the sets of their movie Aap Mujhe Ache Lagne Lage. They reportedly began dating after the film's release in 2002. Although, they were speculated to be married, it was reported in 2008 that they had broken up. Vikram Bhatt confirmed the break up later that year in an interview with Mid-Day.

Ameesha will be seen next in Gadar 2 along with Sunny Deol. The film is the sequel to their 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 is releasing in theatres on 11 August.