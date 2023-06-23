Vikram Bhatt questions Adipurush makers, says these films are 'not about entertainment or worldwide numbers'

Still of Vikram Bhatt and Adipurush poster

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush was the biggest release of June. After taking a monstrous start at the box office, the film has suffered free fall at the box office- thanks to negative word-of-mouth and poor reviews. Filmgoers are disappointed with director Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, and even director Vikram Bhatt is confused about Adipurush.

For the unversed, Vikram's grandfather, Vijay Bhatt, has directed a film based on the Indian epic, Ramrajya (1943), and this is the only Hindi film Mahatma Gandhi has watched. Vikram hasn't watched Adipurush, but he has questioned the makers. Vikram told Times of India that the makers confused the audience about whether to believe their film is Ramayana or not. "First of all, I am confused whether Adipurush is the Ramayana or not. (Because) I'm told that in the beginning of the disclaimer that this is not the Ramayana, it is inspired by the Ramayana. At the same time, they want to keep one seat for Hanuman Ji because wherever there is Ramayan, Lord Hanuman will be there. So, whether it is Ramayana or not is for the makers to decide."

Bhatt went on say that such films shouldn't be made for entertainment or profit, as the audience have specific belief attached to the movie, and their sentiments should be considered as the top-most priority. "I think making these kinds of films is not about entertainment or worldwide numbers. All in all, these kinds of films are about belief, faith and worship." Vikram also added that many years back, people build temples of their favourite deities out of their belief and not to earn any profit. Bhatt stated that if you are calling the audience for 'worship' then the movie has to live up to the expectations of the audience. Released in cinemas on June 16, Adipurush has crashed at the box office, earning Rs 259.9 crore (domestic net) from all the languages.