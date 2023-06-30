Ameesha Patel alleges Anil Sharma left crew stranded on Gadar 2 shoot, didn't pay bills; says Zee Studios resolved issue

Photo of Ameesha Patel, with Gadar 2 poster

On Friday, Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel opened up about the difficulty the cast and crew had to face during the shoot of the upcoming film, due to the mismanagement of Anil Sharma and his production house. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer, Gadar 2 is among the awaited releases in August. However, the team had to face some difficulties to complete the film, and it was even reported in the media.

Ameesha confirmed that director-producer Anil Sharma's mismanagement led to several issues, including unpaid bills for food, travel and accommodations. The actress thanked Zee Studios for stepping in, rectifying production issues, and assuring the completion of the film. On Twitter, Ameesha shared four tweets highlighting the issues crew members faced during the Chandigarh schedule.

In her first tweet, Ameesha wrote, "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH." In the second tweet, Ameesha thanked Zee Studios and called them a professional company, "There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers n others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS! Yes, they did not! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company."

In the third tweet, Ameesha wrote, "Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!" In her last tweet, she wrote, "All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel, Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and Nischit !! This Zee team is top notch."

Gadar 2 is the direct sequel to the 2001 blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 will release in cinemas on August 11 with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Rajinikanth's Jailer, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar.