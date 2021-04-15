Alia Bhatt tests COVID negative, treats fans with sun-kissed photo

On Wednesday, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt revealed that she had tested negative for COVID-19, after almost 15 days of home quarantine.

The 'Student of The Year' actor took to her Instagram handle to share a smiling, sun-kissed picture to inform her fans about the good news.

In the picture, Alia can be seen sporting a blue sweatshirt, and pink pyjamas as she poses in the garden area of her abode while looking into the lens. The diva looked gorgeous in a no-makeup look with her luscious locks open.

"The only time being negative is a good thing" Alia wrote alongside the photo and added flex muscle and dancing girl emoticons.

Celebrity followers including fashion designer Ami Patel and lakhs of her followers liked the post, while many congratulated the actor on winning the battle against the novel coronavirus.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.

On a related note, an array of Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

On the work front, Alia, who was last seen in the 2020 film 'Sadak 2', will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawali', SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darlings' in the pipeline.