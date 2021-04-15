Mumbai COVID-19 update: 4 and 5-star hotels to be turned into Corona facilities, know details here

To contain the COVID-19 crisis in Mumbai, 4-star and 5-star hotels will be converted into COVID facilities. Initially, two hotels will be converted into Coronavirus facilities from Thursday (April 15).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the private hospitals will jointly look for 4-5 hotels to convert them into COVID facilities.

Guidelines for hotels to be turned into COVID facilities:

1) MCGM and private hospitals will jointly look for close by 4-5 star hotels

2) The linked hotel should have approximately 20 rooms

3) Hotels and hospitals should work hand-in-hand 4) Patients who do not need emergency will be kept thereafter mandatory physician approval

5) Hopistal will provide round-the-clock facility to the hotel like nursing, online consultation, medicines, biomedical waste management and ambulances

6) Inclusive of taxes and meals, hotels can charge Rs 4,000. The amount will be paid by the hospital to the hotel. Medical expenses such as like doctors' fees will be extra

7) For-twin sharing, the charge will be Rs 6,000.

8) Walk-ins can be welcomed by the hotels like patients with no symptoms but the hospital has to approve

9) For Bombay Hospital its intercontinental Marine drive and for HN reliance its trident BKC

Additional 250 covid beds in JASLOK Hospital will be updated online on the BMC dashboard(including 40 ICU beds) by Saturday morning to help needy citizens.

In addition to this, 30 more ICU beds being added to Seven Hills Hospital on Thursday.

Further,1500 additional beds will be added in NESCO Jumbo in 7 days (mostly oxygenated).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a series of strict restrictions in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 from Wednesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Thackeray, who addressed the people of the state, said the government was imposing "strict restrictions" which will come into effect from 8 pm, Wednesday.

"Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from April 14. I will not term this as lockdown," he said.

Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted. Subsequently, Mumbai's BMC and other district administrations released their SOPs to contain the virus spread.

Public transport, including buses and local trains, will not be suspended, Thackeray said on Tuesday as he announced restrictions.