Alia Bhatt shares cryptic post after Kangana Ranaut mentions her while making claims in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Alia Bhatt has shared a cryptic post hours after Kangana Ranaut dragged her name in a recent interview. 'Truth will be truth and lies will be lies,' shared Alia Bhatt on her Instagram story. She did so soon after father Mahesh Bhatt's cryptic post stating he doesn't 'want to be recalled as a holy man'.

Through her latest Instagram post, Alia hinted that Kangana was lying about the actress and mudslinging her family. "The truth is the truth even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it," shared Alia on Instagram.

Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut questioned how is it possible that Alia Bhatt received an award for her '10-minute' role in 'Gully Boy', while Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore' did not receive any appreciation. She spoke about nepotism, and exclaimed that while Deepika refused to take an award for 'Happy New Year' stating that 'Queen' deserved it better, Alia happily accepted an award for 'Gully Boy'.

While calling Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker 'B-grade actresses', Kangana also mentioned that they are better actors than Alia. Meanwhile, Kangana also spoke about Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, hinting that he runs a racket. Kangana said that Mahesh Bhatt's best friend Javed Akhtar controls everything in Mumbai.