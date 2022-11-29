Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Alia Bhatt marks first public appearance since Raha Kapoor's birth, attends sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday bash

Alia Bhatt looked charming, and her glowing skin confirms the fact that she is enjoying the new phase of her life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 07:02 AM IST

Alia Bhatt marks first public appearance since Raha Kapoor's birth, attends sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday bash
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt took a break from her mommy duties to celebrate her sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star made her first public appearance since Raha Kapoor's birth. Alia was spotted on Monday night, with her mother Soni Razdan at her residence. 

The actress and her mother posed for the media, looking adorable while holding each other. Alia and her family celebrated Jr Bhatt's birthday with an intimate birthday bash, attended by family members only. 

Check out the video of Alia Bhatt

Earlier, the RRR star also acknowledged Shaheen's contribution to her life, and celebrated her special day by calling her, the 'BEST person ever.' Alia dropped a carousel post where she's posing with Shaheen, and wrote, "Happy birthday to the BEST person ever .. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop I love you so much that no amount of cute - mushy - sweet sounding words will ever be enough Okay bye calling you in one hour.” For the unversed, Shaheen ana Alia are daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Four days ago, Alia shared the name of their baby girl before the world. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter is named Raha Kapoor, and little one's granny Neetu Kapoor suggested the name for the child. 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on November 6, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl as they have welcomed their first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai. In a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.” On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.