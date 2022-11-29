Alia Bhatt marks first public appearance since Raha Kapoor's birth, attends sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday bash

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt took a break from her mommy duties to celebrate her sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star made her first public appearance since Raha Kapoor's birth. Alia was spotted on Monday night, with her mother Soni Razdan at her residence.

The actress and her mother posed for the media, looking adorable while holding each other. Alia and her family celebrated Jr Bhatt's birthday with an intimate birthday bash, attended by family members only.

Check out the video of Alia Bhatt

Earlier, the RRR star also acknowledged Shaheen's contribution to her life, and celebrated her special day by calling her, the 'BEST person ever.' Alia dropped a carousel post where she's posing with Shaheen, and wrote, "Happy birthday to the BEST person ever .. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop I love you so much that no amount of cute - mushy - sweet sounding words will ever be enough Okay bye calling you in one hour.” For the unversed, Shaheen ana Alia are daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan.

Here's the post

Four days ago, Alia shared the name of their baby girl before the world. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter is named Raha Kapoor, and little one's granny Neetu Kapoor suggested the name for the child.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on November 6, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl as they have welcomed their first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai. In a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.” On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.