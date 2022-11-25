Here's what Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's name means

Raha Kapoor

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt announced her baby daughter's name on social media. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared a photo of her with the baby and Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, the trio were blurred in the foreground, and the name of the child 'Raha' was seen in the photo.

Announcing the name Raha, Alia revealed that the little one's dadi, Neetu Kapoor named her. The name Raha has several meanings, but in the purest form, it means divine path.

What does Raha mean in different languages?

In Swahili Raha means joy. In Sanskrit, Raha signifies clan. In Bangla, Raha symbolises rest, comfort, and relief. In Arabic, Raha resounds peace. The other meanings of Raha are happiness, freedom & bliss.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on November 6, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl as they have welcomed their first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai. In a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.” Reacting to the news. Karan Johar wrote, "My heart is full of love.... Welcome to the world baby girl... you have so much love waiting for you..... I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!"

For the unversed, Alia hosted her own baby shower and shared a number of images on Instagram. Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and Karan Johar, among others, attended the event with the couple's close friends and relatives.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia were last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. In the upcoming projects, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal. Whereas, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.