Kareena Kapoor 'can't wait' to hold Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor, sends love to niece

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt revealed the name of his daughter, Raha Kapoor. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star broke the news on the internet with an adorable post where little Raha is resting in papa Ranbir's arms, and mommy Bhatt is cuddling her. In the background, they focused on the RC football jersey that announced the name of the child, Raha.

Soon after Bhatt shared the post, wishes started pouring in, and Raha's Poo aunty aka Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared her excitement over the news. On Bhatt's post, Kareena wrote, "Raha Kapoor can I hold you, can’t wait." Apart from Kareena, Shashank Khaitan wrote, "Raha… beautiful.”

Zoya Akhtar, Athiya Shetty, Shweta Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor among others dropped red heart emojis and celebrated Raha's value into their lives.

Sharing a blurred photo, Alia Bhatt wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on November 6, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl as they have welcomed their first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai. In a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.” On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal. Whereas, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.