Alia Bhatt jets off to shoot Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, Arjun Kapoor calls her ‘International khiladi’

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt, who has dominated the Indian film business with back-to-back box office hits, is about to embark on her Hollywood career. The actress announced on her Instagram account that she was leaving for the set of her upcoming Hollywood film Heart of Stone. The actress will appear with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the flick. In the photo, the actress wears a black and white top with gold hoop earrings and a bangle to complete her look.



Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor called her an ‘International Khiladi’.



The actress took to Instagram and shared the screenshot of the tweet shared by Hollywood entertainment portal Deadline that carried the exclusive news of Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan to Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, various B-town celebrities congratulated Alia below her Instagram post, which she had captioned with just a silver heart and hands joined together emojis.

However, it was her future co-star Gal Gadot's reaction that caught everyone's attention. Even she took to the comments section and dropped a raised hands emoji to congratulate Alia.

Apart from this big Hollywood project, She was seen in S. S. Rajamouli's period action drama RRR, which was released on March 25. She will also be paired opposite her boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor in the fantasy adventure Brahmastra, which finally arrives in theatres on September 9. She also has her debut production venture Darlings and Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in her kitty.



Also read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt step out for dinner date a month after their marriage

On Sunday, Shaheen Bhatt shared an unseen photo from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities. In one of the photos, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen kissing Alia Bhatt while in the second one, the couple can be seen enjoying their reception.

The first photo also features filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Shaheen Bhatt. One of the social media users commented, “The way he is kissing her hard.” The second one mentioned, “Beautiful people with beautiful pictures.” The third person commented, “Rk kissing her all the time.”



Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate wedding on April 14.

The marriage was followed with a party on Saturday night which was attended by celebrities such as Gauri Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Aadar Jain with girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.