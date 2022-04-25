Unseen photo of Ranbir Kapoor cuddling Alia Bhatt at their wedding function goes viral

Instagram/@tinala13

On Sunday, Soni Razdan's sister Tina Razdan shared an unseen picture from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities.

In the image, Ranbir is seen holding Alia in his arms. Also seen in the fam-jam snap are Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain and cousin Nitasha Nanda and niece Samara.

The picture is from the first ceremony, a puja held on the morning of April 13, before the mehendi ceremony.

For the occasion, Alia opted for an orange suit while Ranbir chose to wear a white kurta. His sister Riddhima opted for a beige kurta and his niece Samara is in a pink kurta. "A widening inner circle," Tina Razdan captioned the post.

READ: Ranbir Kapoor resumes work after his marriage to Alia Bhatt, netizens are amazed by his dedication

The particular picture has garnered several likes and comments. "Family," Soni Razdan commented. Riddhima dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Check it out here:



Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate wedding on April 14.

The marriage was followed with a party on Saturday night which was attended by celebrities such as Gauri Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Aadar Jain with girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.