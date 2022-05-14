Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt step out for dinner date a month after their marriage

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt

A month ago Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate-yet-lavish procession, and to celebrate their 'one month anniversary' the duo was spotted having a dinner date. The duo was spotted at a lavish restaurant, and they were papped by the media photographers.

Noted paparazzi Varinder Chawla posted the video with a caption that says, "The most loved newly weds @aliaabhatt along with hubby RK gets clicked outside a famous eatery post a lovely Saturday night date."

Recently, Neetu Kapoor revealed that the couple always wanted to do a destination wedding. According to Bollywood Life, Neetu mentioned that the couple had planned a destination wedding in South Africa in 2020. However, due to the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic, their plan did not work out. As per the portal, Neetu also revealed that the couple didn’t want any ‘circus’ at their wedding.

Karan Johar took to Instagram and wished newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in his own style. Sharing their photos, the filmmaker wrote, "It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir! I love you… now and forever! You are now my son in law…badhai ho and here’s to decades of happiness."

On the work front, the duo will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's directorial, much-awaited Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Apart from that Ranbir is also shooting for Animal. On the other hand Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.