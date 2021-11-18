Alia Bhatt drops video expressing 'love for sunsets', netizens say 'Ranbir Ki Dewaani'

Amid wedding season, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fans are eagerly waiting for them to tie the know. Be it an interview or an award function, Alia never misses a chance to make her boyfriend feel special, therefore, people on social media are calling the actress ‘Ranbir Ki Dewaani’.

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt on Wednesday dropped a video of herself in which she can be seen enjoying the sunset while playing with her hair, at a beach. Sharing the video, Alia wrote, “Never met a sunset I didn’t like.” In the video, she can be seen wearing a pink dress, smiling at the camera. In no time, her fans started commenting on the clip while defining Alia’s love for her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

One of her fans wrote, “Ranbir Ki Dewaani Aaliya,” while another mentioned, “Wow! Ranbir’s sunshine loves sunset.” Meanwhile, some of her fans praised the actress. One user commented, “Why my face automatically starts smiling when I see your this reel… coz I’m playing it again and again and I just smiling.” A fan page commented, “There is nothing more attractive than the bright shine of your smile alupie.”

On the work front, Alia is currently busy shooting for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Earlier, Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a video in which Alia Bhatt was seen playing rapid-fire round with him on the sets of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The director posted the video with the caption, “Just some night shoot rambling’s!!!! Next one with Rocky! Watch this space!”

Karan Johar’s movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as lead actors. Preity Zinta, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi will also be seen in the film. The film is expected to release in 2022. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Via18 Studios.

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan, who is Alia’s mother, said that she is ‘waiting for some information’ on the wedding. While speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, “I don’t know, and I haven’t heard the news either. He will get married someday or the other, but I don’t have any news on this.”