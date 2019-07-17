Ali Fazal takes off to London for a British film

Ali Fazal, who till recently was shuttling between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh for the shoot of the new season of his web series Mirzapur, has now jetted off to London. The actor worked double shifts to make sure he could get done from shoot early to fly to the British capital. The Fukrey Returns actor has been in talks for several projects in the west and now we hear that he’s set to begin work on his next.

We have learnt that the actor who was seen alongside Dame Judi Dench in the Hollywood film, Victoria and Abdul, has been signed for a major British film, in which he has the lead role. The female lead for the movie, which will go on floors in November, is currently being finalised. But the Milan Talkies actor has already started the prep for the yet-to-be-titled movie with workshops for language and diction. He will commute between Mumbai and London for weeks now for the prep.

A source reveals, “Ali had to request makers of Mirzapur to allow him to take a week off for which he shot extra to make up for his absence. The team was understanding and accommodating. He’s taken off to London where he will work with his international team on the project and undergo an extensive week-long training comprising workshops and reading sessions before heading back to India to resume shoot here.”

Ali Fazal

Besides the British film, the actor is also part of another Hollywood film, which is a biopic of a soldier from the Iraq War, which is set to take off in March 2020. He will also start shooting soon for Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.