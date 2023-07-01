Ali Fazal reacts to being called ‘Ali Ajgar’ by fan at Mumbai airport, says ‘i hissed a little’

Ali Fazal reacts to fans calling him 'Ali Ajgar' at Airport

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda were recently spotted at the airport. While they were posing for the paps, a woman shouted Ali’s name but mispronounced it as Ali Ajgar. The actor reacted to it by sharing a hilarious post.

On Friday, Ali Fazal had a crazy encounter with a fan as he was seen posing with his wife Richa Chadda at the Mumbai airport. A video of the couple posing for the paps went viral on social media wherein, a fan can be heard mispronouncing Ali’s name as ‘Ali Ajgar’, and the actor was seen trying to control his laughter. Later, reacting to the same, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a story.

The story read, “Today's name warp was legendary: I was frantically called "Ali Fazal which with some froth and desperation has morphed into All Ajgar' aka Python. So I hissed a little instead of the usual 'cheese' .. maybe only I noticed the hiss.. but it was hissarious.”

The fans were also seen getting close to Richa Chadha and touching her cheeks and pulling her arm for a picture. The Actor was seen wearing a grey hoodie along with matching shorts whereas Richa was donning a purple sweatshirt with blue jeans along with a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal is currently seen in the movie Kandahar which also stars Gerard Buttler, Travis Fimmel, and Navid Negahban. The actor is seen essaying the role of one of the main antagonists named Kahil in the action thriller helmed by Ric Roman Waugh. On the other hand, Richa Chadda will be next seen in the movie Fukrey 3 helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. The movie also stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manjot Singh among others. The comedy-drama film is scheduled to release on September 7.

