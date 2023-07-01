Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ali Fazal reacts to being called ‘Ali Ajgar’ by fan at Mumbai airport, says ‘i hissed a little’

Ali Fazal has a hilarious reaction to a fan calling him 'Ali Ajgar' at Mumbai Airport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Ali Fazal reacts to being called ‘Ali Ajgar’ by fan at Mumbai airport, says ‘i hissed a little’
Ali Fazal reacts to fans calling him 'Ali Ajgar' at Airport

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda were recently spotted at the airport. While they were posing for the paps, a woman shouted Ali’s name but mispronounced it as Ali Ajgar. The actor reacted to it by sharing a hilarious post.

On Friday, Ali Fazal had a crazy encounter with a fan as he was seen posing with his wife Richa Chadda at the Mumbai airport. A video of the couple posing for the paps went viral on social media wherein, a fan can be heard mispronouncing Ali’s name as ‘Ali Ajgar’, and the actor was seen trying to control his laughter. Later, reacting to the same, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a story.

55c9da0b-4205-425f-a732-1e30e33def1f

The story read, “Today's name warp was legendary: I was frantically called "Ali Fazal which with some froth and desperation has morphed into All Ajgar' aka Python. So I hissed a little instead of the usual 'cheese' .. maybe only I noticed the hiss.. but it was hissarious.”

The fans were also seen getting close to Richa Chadha and touching her cheeks and pulling her arm for a picture. The Actor was seen wearing a grey hoodie along with matching shorts whereas Richa was donning a purple sweatshirt with blue jeans along with a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal is currently seen in the movie Kandahar which also stars Gerard Buttler, Travis Fimmel, and Navid Negahban. The actor is seen essaying the role of one of the main antagonists named Kahil in the action thriller helmed by Ric Roman Waugh. On the other hand, Richa Chadda will be next seen in the movie Fukrey 3 helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. The movie also stars  Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manjot Singh among others. The comedy-drama film is scheduled to release on September 7.

Read DNA Exclusive: Ali Fazal reveals how he got out of his 'Mirzapur 2' character

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS Clerk 2023 notification: Application process begins at ibps.in, check last date and how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.