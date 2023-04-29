Ali Fazal wishes Vin Diesel for Fast X, remembers Paul Walker with throwback photo: 'May he be watchin' from up there'

Ali Fazal

In a few weeks the first part of the Fast and Furious series' grand finale, Fast X (Fast and Furious 10) will release in cinemas worldwide. The two-decades-old action franchise is nearing the end, and Vin Diesel co-star Ali Fazal wished him and the team of Fast X for becoming a record-breaking phenomenon.

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, first stint in Hollywood was the brief appearance in Furious 7 (2015) as Zafar. Since then, Ali has been part of other international projects including, Victoria and Abdul, Murder On The Nile, and Kandahar. To thank Vin Diesel, and to wish him the best for the last two instalments, Ali shared throwback photos from the set of Furious 7. In a carousel post, Ali shared three photos from the making, two with Diesel, and one with late actor, Paul Walker. In the caption, Ali also revealed that his photo with Paul was taken at the late actor's birthday.

Captioning the special memories, Ali wrote, "Its that time after a long time… this was the beginning of my journey in the west, thank you Vin @vindiesel . . sending my love to the fast fam. Going strong as always. .. @thefastsaga. And to @paulwalker .. i remember it was his birthday the day we clicked this second photo. May he be watchin from up there..."

Here's the post

As soon as Ali shared the photos, several of his followers and netizens reacted. A user wrote, "Guddu bhaiya and torito (Torretto)." Another user wrote, "Guddu Bhaiya living Munna Bhaiya's life." A netizen remembered Paul, "Miss Paul Walker." Another netizen reacted, "Talent Agent, Purvi Vats, who has clicked the special moment, wrote, "One of my most cherished and favorite memories of working with you Ali! This one will always be special!"

Apart from Vin Diesel, Fast X also stars Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Jordana Brewster and Helen Mirren. Fast X will release in cinemas on May 19.