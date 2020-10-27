DNA Exclusive: Ali Fazal reveals how he got out of his 'Mirzapur 2' character

'Guddu Bhaiya' Ali Fazal is back in 'Mirzapur 2', executing his revenge for on-screen brother and wife Vikrant Massey and Shriya Pilgaonkar's deaths, respectively. The actor did miss and feel weird to work on the sequel without them.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, the actor said that the second season of 'Mirzapur' became heavy for him in certain scenes, especially the ones where he was used to having Vikrant or Shriya by his side.

The actor spoke about moving-in with Richa Chadha and working on Death On Nile, right after Mirzapur 2. He also revealed some of his further plans.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Coming back to Mirzapur, what did that feel like?

I'm very happy with the response, to be honest. People waited a very long time for it to release.

Can we expect a proper send-off scene, for Guddu bhaiya has lost out the most after Mirzapur ended?

Not really. You know life is unfair that way.

You have worked in franchises like Fukrey and Mirzapur. How easy or difficult is it for you to switch off and on from a character, both physically and emotionally? Especially given that you were also doing Death On The Nile this time.

Fukrey was fun, so I was able to just get into the mode, but Mirzapur had different demands. The second season did get a bit heavy on me. I saw myself getting affected mentally in scenes that I did with Bablu and Sweety in the previous season, but had to do it alone in the second season. So that was weird. Even physically, I could not bulk up for Death On The Nile. So I tried, but I leave it upon the audiences to judge.

How did you switch off the whole Mirzapur character while working on Death On The Nile?

I ate a lot of English food and behaved like an Englishman. That's how I got out of my 'Mirzapur 2' character there.

Richa has travelled with you and accompanied you to your Hollywood film sets too. So do you we see you both work in a Hollywood film together sometime?

Pehle Bollywood toh kar le!

Since the wedding plans got delayed, you both decided to move in together. How have you prepared for it? Did you have to do any preparations firstly?

Yeah, you'd always need preparations when moving in. We just delayed the wedding seeing the current situation. We both have relatives living abroad and it would not be right to call them down here during the pandemic. So we are just waiting till it all goes back to normal.

Do you see yourself turn into something like a producer or director?

I did actually produce a little short film. For direction too, I had shot a film but am still working on it, so if that pans out well, then I might even pursue that. But first, I want to focus on acting.

Tell me about your future projects. Do you have more Hollywood movies in the kitty, did you receive the offers during the lockdown?

I've just completed one film before my birthday, literally a few days back. I'm looking forward to another Hollywood feature next year, but that will be the end of next year.