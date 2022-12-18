Alaya F reveals the biggest compliment she received for Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy | Exclusive

Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F is on cloud nine at the moment as the actress has been receiving tremendous response for her amazing act as Kainaaz Iraani in the psychological thriller film Freddy. Kartik Aaryan plays the titular role in the Shashanka Ghosh directorial which was released directly on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Alaya opened up on the extremely positive responses she has been getting for Freddy and shared the biggest compliment that she has received for her performance. When Alaya F was asked about the best feedback that she has heard for herself, she said, "Someone had said, 'Alaya F as a star has been reborn with Freddy again' and I thought that was very sweet because it was too overwhelming."

"For me, talking about the first two films of mine that have come out Freddy and Jawaani Jaaneman, it was with very seasoned and experienced actors, so anytime I get a compliment about how I was able to hold my own in the presence of such established and incredible actors like Saif sir, Tabu ma'am, Kartik, I think those compliments are really lovely because they make me feel that I have my own place that I can slowly keep building on", she added.

Since Alaya F plays a grey-shaded character in Freddy, we asked her if she had any second thoughts about not taking up the film before signing it. The actress told DNA, "Nothing like that. I was just so grateful that at first, they thought I was so worthy and capable of pulling off a role like this so early on in my career. There was no universe in which I was not going to do Freddy. There was nothing about the character that would have made me not do Freddy. I was on board from the second I heard about it."

"People tell me that my first film was also unconventional, but I couldn't have chosen any other film. I am grateful that Jawaani Jaanema came to me at that point and I got selected for it. I am thankful that I didn't get selected for any other films because I couldn't have asked for a better debut in the industry", Alaya F concluded.



