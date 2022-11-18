Freddy: Alaya F opens up on how she prepared for her character Kainaaz in Kartik Aaryan starrer

Alaya F/Instagram

After making an impressive debut in Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020, Alaya F is all set to star in the romantic thriller Freddy opposite Kartik Aaryan. Daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala, Alaya F opened up on how she prepared for her role of Kainaaz in the film.

Talking about how she prepared for her role directly on the sets, Alaya F said, "Usually, I’m a very preparation-heavy actor. I find a lot of comfort in preparation. But for Freddy, it was completely different. I was shooting for another film in Chandigarh at the time and that schedule got extended. So, as soon as I wrapped that shoot and came back to Bombay, I was on the sets of Freddy the very next day. There was zero time in between. So, this time around, my prep happened on set, during our shoot, and after packing up when I would run to my acting coach to try and prep for the next day."

Sharing more details on her character, the actress added, "Luckily I was surrounded by the most talented and skilled team so, with their support and guidance, I figured Kainaaz out. My character Kainaaz is a very interesting one for sure. She has so many layers and so much complexity. It was such a joy playing her, I learned a lot through the experience."

Meanwhile, Alaya is currently in Morroco for the Marrakech Film Festival where her next film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat had its world premiere on November 17. The Anurag Kashyap directorial and Amit Trivedi musical, the film is set for its theatrical release in January 2023.



Coming back to Freddy, the thriller is produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz, and Northern Lights Films. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding fame, the film will release on December 2, 2022, exclusively on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.