Freddy: Kartik Aaryan reveals he gained 14 kgs, learnt dentistry, shares his 'unforgettable journey'

"Pushing my boundaries mentally and physically to forget my real self and turn into Freddy for reel", wrote Kartik Aaryan while sharing his video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 08:11 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

After making his OTT debut with Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his next streaming release, Freddy. On Tuesday, November 29, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of his major transformation for the titular character in which he revealed that he lost 14 kgs and learnt dentistry to play the lead role.

In the video, we can see Kartik slowly and steadily transforming into the dentist, Dr. Freddy Ginawala. And for the same, the actor went from training with real dentists in real clinics to putting on a whole 14 kgs, followed by working on his body language to add Freddy's personality in the way he walks and behaves to most importantly, getting into the mind of Freddy, a shy and psychotic dentist. From hunching to wearing specs to changing his hairstyle, Kartik is unrecognizable as he becomes more of Freddy in this clip.

He wrote, "From gaining 14 kgs to going to real clinic and learning skills from dentist. Becoming #Freddy has been one never-forgettable journey for me. Pushing my boundaries mentally and physically to forget my real self and turn into Freddy for reel. Glad to have worked with an amazing team for this challenging on-screen transformation"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

READ | Freddy star Kartik Aaryan reveals he experienced 'disturbing nights' while shooting for upcoming romantic-thriller

Following a unique way of marketing, the makers have been sharing small mini clips and teasers to give a glimpse into the world of Freddy but have refrained from sharing a trailer to avoid giving away too much. After making his ZigZag step viral earlier this year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track, he has yet again set the trend with the Chopper step in the song Kaala Jaadu in Freddy.

The Shashank Ghosh directorial, which stars Alaya F as the leading lady, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 2. After Freddy, Kartik has an exciting line-up next year with Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, Captain India, and Kabir Khan's next. Paresh Rawal has confirmed him to be a part of Hera Pheri 3, but the actor hasn't confirmed the same yet.

