Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna host fun birthday bash as daughter Nitara turns 10

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna recently hosted a fun birthday party for their daughter Nitara on her 10th birthday, on Septem 25. It was a house party to which all her friends were invited.

Sharing the videos and photos from the birthday party, Twinkle wrote, “And just like that she turns 10. Our home is a mess but our hearts are full. Happy birthday my bright, beautiful baby!” Bollywood stars including Bobby Deol and Tahira Kashyap also reacted to the post. Bobby wrote, “happy happy birthday.” Tahira Kashyap commented, “Happiness always.” Huma Qureshi dropped hearts under the post.

Earlier, while speaking to Yahoo, Twinkle talked about her daughter and said, “I think she (Nitara) is very young and she should get her privacy. I don’t really put up pictures of my son Aarav. As parents, we try to keep them away from the limelight until they understand the consequences and learn to handle themselves.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Ram Setu which will also star Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satya Dev, and Nassar in the lead roles,. Sharing the first look of Ram Setu on Monday, September 26 on his social media handles, the Main Khiladi Tu Anari actor wrote, "राम सेतु की पहली झलक…just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. बताना ज़रूर #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide."

The description of the film under the official teaser video reads, "An atheist archaeologist turned believer must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. An action adventure with a strong serving of twists and turns, Ram Setu promises to keep the viewer engaged and entertained, making it the perfect festive film to be enjoyed with the entire family in cinemas."