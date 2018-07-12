Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's trippy Gold song 'Chad Gayi Hai' to be out today!

Akshay Kumar reveals Gold's song name in a unique way!

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 02:11 AM IST

After treating us all with the teaser, trailer and the first romantic song from the film, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy starrer Gold have decided to release the second song Chad Gayi Hai Kya from the film. The song promises to be a trippy number, as is evident from the way the song name has been announced by Akshay on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Akshay Kumar left the internet in a frenzy by posting a cryptic tweet. However, the actor later on took to Twitter to clear the confusion as he revealed the name of his upcoming song. Akshay Kumar had posted, "Excuse my typossss kyusjiii mujhkkkko..."

As soon as Akshay Kumar tweeted his co-stars from the film got curious and asked him if everything was alright. After a few hours, the actor posted the name of the song making a witty statement. He revealed the song name and wrote, "Kya dekh rahe ho? #ChadGayiHai kya? Song out tomorrow. @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @kagtireema @SachinJigarLive @ZeeMusicCompany"

The first song Naino Ne Baandhi from the movie was released at a mega event for which the actor flew all the way to Mumbai from London. The trailer of Gold has been received well by the audience and now everyone is waiting for its release with bated breath. 

Gold marks to be the first association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Gold marks the Bollywood debut of actress Mouni Roy opposite Akshay Kumar as well. 

Apart from Akshay and Mouni, 'Gold' has an ensemble cast of Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh, Sunny Kaushal and Nikita Dutta. Gold is about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in the year 1946 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London. The period film helmed by Reema Kagti has been shot across the UK and India. 

Staying true to the genre of the film, the film is to release on Independence Day this year. 

 

