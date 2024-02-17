Akshay Kumar's biggest flop lost Rs 170 crore at box office, saw protests, court case; actor cried after it bombed

The biggest flop film of Akshay Kumar's career has lost Rs 170 crore at the box office.

Akshay Kumar has been one of the biggest box office draws in Indian cinema over the last three decades. The actor has been the only star to consistently rival the three Khans at the box office over the last few years. But along the way, he has encountered a few hiccups as well. Some of his films have not worked at the box office, including one that was Bollywood’s biggest flop, losing a massive Rs 170 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s biggest flop, which lost Rs 170 crore

Akshay Kumar was going through a very good run of form all through the 2010s, giving multiple hits each year. He was, alongside Salman Khan, the biggest star in Bollywood all through that decade. But then came the pandemic and his theatrical releases dried up. When he did return to the theatres, he had a mixed bag with a hit in Sooryavanshi but a series of flops after that. The biggest of them was the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, which saw the actor in the role of the medieval king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film was made on a massive reported budget of Rs 300 crore, but as per industry insiders, saw a loss of over Rs 170 crore at the box office.

The controversies faced by Samrat Prithviraj

Prior to the release, Samrat Prithviraj was also subject to a number of controversies. A public interest litigation in the Delhi High Court sought the title of the film to be changed to Great Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan, claiming that using Prithviraj Chauhan's name without prefixes is disrespectful. The Karni Sena also protested against its release seeking assurances that it would not distort historical facts. Gurjar Samaj Sarv Sangthan Sabha Ekta Samanya Samiti, a Gurjar organisation, alo sued the film makers in the Delhi High Court alleging that the film depicted Prithviraj as a Rajput king, while he was rather a Gurjar king.

How Samrat Prithviraj left Akshay Kumar in tears

Samrat Prithviraj also starred Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manav Vij. The film was directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and was the biggest film of Akshay’s career. Naturally, the star had high expectations from it. So when it did not work, Akshay was quite disappointed. Speaking with Mukhesh Khanna on his YouTube channel in 2023, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi said Akshay cried after the film’s failure.