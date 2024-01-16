Headlines

Biggest flop film of 2022, made for Rs 200 crore, earned just 90 crore, superstar cried after BO disaster

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

In the year 2022, a Bollywood film made on a huge budget was released, which could not even recover its cost, let alone earnings at the box office. When the movie proved to be a disaster, the superstar playing the lead role was heartbroken.

Akshay Kumar is one of the superstars of Bollywood. There was a time when each of his films created a stir in terms of box office earnings, but his luck has turned sour in the last few years. His film 'Samrat Prithviraj' was released in the year 2022 which was a huge flop at the box office. Akshay Kumar was heartbroken because of this. 

Akshay Kumar played the lead role in 'Samrat Prithviraj'. The makers had spent crores of rupees in making the film, but after its release, the condition of the movie was such that it could not even recover its cost at the box office.

Not only the makers but also Akshay Kumar had great expectations from this film. Everyone felt that this movie would be a big success at the box office. 'Samrat Prithviraj' dashed everyone's expectations in terms of box office collection.

According to Box Office India, Akshay Kumar's film 'Samrat Prithviraj' was made with a budget of Rs 200 crore. In India, this film did a business of only Rs 81 crores (India gross). At the same time, the total earning of the film worldwide was Rs 90 crore (worldwide gross). 

Akshay Kumar's film 'Samrat Prithviraj' was directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Recently, he spoke openly about the flop of his film. Chandraprakash Dwivedi revealed in an interview given to Mukesh Khanna's YouTube channel that there was a lot of criticism regarding Akshay Kumar's look in the film. People had also raised objections regarding the age difference between him and Manushi Chhillar.

Apart from this, Chandraprakash Dwivedi said that Akshay Kumar was sorrowful due to the heavy criticism regarding 'Samrat Prithviraj' and the film's failure at the box office. He even had tears in his eyes.

Let us tell you that in the year 2022, not only 'Samrat Prithviraj' but also Akshay Kumar's films like 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Ram Setu', and 'Rakshabandhan' flopped back-to-back at the box office. At the same time, in the year 2023, his film 'Selfie' also flopped badly. These days, Akshay Kumar is in the news about his new film 'Housefull 5'.

