Akshay Kumar's annual income will leave you shell-shocked, check out India's highest taxpayer's earnings

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Barring his previous few films, Kumar has always been a safe bet at the box office. A few days ago, Singh Is Kinng star was ranked as the highest taxpayer of India, and he was awarded a certificate as well.

Here's the post

The best thing about you is confidence. I have never seen someone more confident like you. You always motivate me with your work and lifestyle. The best thing about you is confidence. I feel very proud of you.

My Idol, My Love - @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/hltPWxr7WN — (@_SONALIs_Tweet_) July 24, 2022

Now, let's take a look at the source of income, owing to which he has been the highest taxpayer for two consecutive years. As per a report in GQ, Akki is the only actor to feature in the global list of Forbes' highest-paid actors. The report further stated that on average, Khiladi Kumar earns Rs 486 crores annually.

Shocked, aren't you? Let's do a detailed break-up of his earnings. The actor charges more than Rs 100 crores for a film, and he does keep a percentage from the box office collection as well. As per the international magazine, Kumar has taken more than Rs 100 crores for Bell Bottom and Bachchhan Paandey. Speaking about his brand value, according to Duff and Phelps’ Celebrity Brand Valuation Study, Kumar holds a brand value of a whopping Rs 1113 crores. According to Financial Express Kumar charges Rs 2-3 crores per brand endorsement. As per ET, Akshay also has a hand in sports as well. Kumar owns the Khalsa Warriors team in the World Kabaddi League, and he also owns a stake in the Kolkata-based Pro-Kabaddi League franchise Bengal Warrior.

Kumar also has a production house Hari Om Production (started in 2008), and now it has been renamed Cape of Good Films. The production banner has backed Singh Is Kinng, Good Newwz, Fugly, and other films. Kumar is also been a co-producer with Ashvini Yardi's Grazing Goat Pictures. Kumar was last seen in lackluster Prithviraj, and next, he will be seen in Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, and other films.