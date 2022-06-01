Akshay Kumar brutally trolled for his 'history textbooks' remark, netizens ask him to read NCERT books

Akshay Kumar/File photo

Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of his next film Samrat Prithviraj, a historical war drama based on the life of Indian medieval king Prithviraj Chauhan in which he plays the titular role. Slated to release in cinemas on June 3, it marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar who portrays Princess Sanyogita, the king's love interest.

The Khiladi actor is now being trolled for his recent statement in which he said that history textbooks are filled with information on Mughal invaders, but don't talk about the glory and valour of kings like Prithviraj Chauhan and Maharana Pratap. Akshay is now being brutally trolled on Twitter where the netizens are asking the actor to go and read NCERT books.

Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have 2-3 lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders. There is hardly anything mentioned about our culture and our Maharajas. Nobody is there to write about it in our history books. I would like to appeal to the Education Minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it. We should know about Mughals but know about our kings also, they were great too."



Reacting to his statement, Twitterati started trolling the actor. One netizen wrote, "Clearly @akshaykumar never went to school in India or studied from NCERT textbooks. He must have been tutored in RSS shakhas." Another Twitter user tweeted, "I think he needs to read NCERT history books, especially class 7."

"There is a whole chapter on Prithviraj Chauhan in 7th standard NCERT. Much like the many other Indian Kings whom we have studied about in school. A cursory look into the NCERT history books might help you recognise those facts", another tweet read.

Here are some of the viral tweets

Apart from Akshay and Manushi, the film directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi also features Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.